Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys kicks off the holidays in Ada

The Ada Business Association is hosting the family friendly event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

ADA, Mich. — The Ada Business Association is celebrating the holiday season with Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys this Friday night.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the historic Ada covered bridge lighting ceremony, complete with carolers. Then starting at 6 p.m., you can jump aboard a free trolley ride through Ada Village where five key stops offer lots of holiday fun.

"At those stops, including at The Community Church, inside large tents, we'll have Santa's Village with Santa on his sleigh, vendors, popcorn and drinks. At Amy Van Andel Library there will be sled dogs from 6 to 7, a used book sale, a craft over there too. New this year we will have a Festival of Trees in Legacy Park. Thirty trees will be fully lit by local businesses," said Jon Conkling with the Ada Business Association.

Other stops include story time with Mrs. Claus at the historic society and a DJ dance party near Gravel Bottom.

Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Ada Village.

Then the Santa Parade kicks off a day of fun Saturday morning including the Ada Chili and Beer Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

