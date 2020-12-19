Tips to have a sustainable Christmas

The Kent County Recycling Center cannot take string lights or fake Christmas trees.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — "Waste does increase about 25% between Thanksgiving and New Years across America," says Lauren Westerman, Lead Educator at the Kent County Recycling & Education Center.

When it comes to having a sustainable Christmas, Westerman encourages everyone to first think about their buying habits. Shop local and support local businesses during this difficult time.

"Especially this year it's fun and important to work with our local shops and businesses," says Westerman. "But then that decreases the transportation, it decreases the packaging, even though cardboard is recyclable, now you've decreased your cardboard box. There's no Styrofoam or air pillows inside of that box either, and those are not recyclable."

And while you want to keep it green, it's important to remember that not everything is recyclable.

What is:

Paper

Cardboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Cartons

What isn't:

Lights

Tree netting

Plastic bags

Most common holiday wrapping paper

Since most wrapping paper is not recyclable, Westerman recommends using newspaper, cloth or even an old map to wrap your gifts this year.

As for those Christmas Trees, click here to see your options. Typically disposal is done through a compost facility and not curbside pickup.

If you want to get rid of an old fake tree, consider donating it or giving it to a loved one. But fake trees are not recyclable.

Some other things to keep in mind this holiday season:

Most toys are not recyclable because of the various material parts used

If you need batteries, consider buying rechargeable batteries!

Normal batteries are not recyclable through curbside pickup - but most can go in the trash. SafeChem program does accept some batteries.

To see more about how to have a sustainable Christmas, visit the Kent County Department of Public Works' website and check out this easy to read infographic.

