Tree lighting ceremony to bring Boston Square community together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a tree lighting ceremony happening Saturday in Grand Rapids, this one in the Boston Square neighborhood.

The free, family-friendly event will include music, food and a live nativity scene.

Organizers say they wanted to create an experience that reflects the diverse community that makes up the Boston Square neighborhood.

“You know, Boston Square has this history of being a stop for the stagecoach. They traveled through this area," said Pastor James Jones with Oakdale Park Church. "And so all this rich heritage, and I think, for folks to just see the rich diversity of our community and togetherness. They will say, wow, we didn't know that this was here."

Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Boston Square Community parklet at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus!

