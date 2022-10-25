x
Trick or Treating times in West Michigan 2022

Halloween is on a Monday this year. Most areas in West Michigan will be trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, but it's always a good idea to check ahead!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is nearly here! This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, and most areas around West Michigan are hosting trick-or-treating on that day.

Here's our list: 

KENT COUNTY

City of Grand Rapids

Oct. 31 from Dusk to 8 p.m.

East Grand Rapids 

Oct. 31  from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Allendale 

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockford

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grandville 

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kentwood

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lowell

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sparta

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland 

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Haven 

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zeeland 

Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgetown Twp. 

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Lake

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Charter Township

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muskegon

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're looking for other Halloween events, there are various trunk-or-treat events going on throughout West Michigan. 

