Trick or Treating times in West Michigan 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is nearly here! This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, and most areas around West Michigan are hosting trick-or-treating on that day.

Here's our list:

KENT COUNTY

City of Grand Rapids

Oct. 31 from Dusk to 8 p.m.

East Grand Rapids

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Allendale

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockford

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grandville

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kentwood

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lowell

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sparta

Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Haven

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zeeland

Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgetown Twp.

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Lake

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Charter Township

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muskegon

Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're looking for other Halloween events, there are various trunk-or-treat events going on throughout West Michigan.

