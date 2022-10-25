Trick or Treating times in West Michigan 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is nearly here! This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, and most areas around West Michigan are hosting trick-or-treating on that day.
Here's our list:
KENT COUNTY
City of Grand Rapids
Oct. 31 from Dusk to 8 p.m.
East Grand Rapids
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Allendale
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rockford
Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grandville
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kentwood
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lowell
Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sparta
Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
OTTAWA COUNTY
Holland
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grand Haven
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Zeeland
Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Georgetown Twp.
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Lake
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Muskegon Charter Township
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Muskegon
Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you're looking for other Halloween events, there are various trunk-or-treat events going on throughout West Michigan.
