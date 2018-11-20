Drivers should anticipate seeing extra cars on the roads today. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the heaviest traveled day of the week. And, timing is everything when it comes to travel.

According to AAA Michigan, the worst travel times are after around 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday night. That is when drivers are more likely to run into delays on the roads. AAA predicts roughly 54 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this holiday -- 1.7 of those are in Michigan. That number is up 5 percent from last year, marking the ninth consecutive year of growth.

The TSA is also expecting a record breaking number of fliers this Thanksgiving. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early and pack according to the TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule to save reduce the possibility of delays.

What is not up, this year, are gas prices. The statewide average is the lowest since February, costing drivers about 12 cents less at the pump.

