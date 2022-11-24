30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record

This year set a new record for participants, with more than 4,500 people registered for the Turkey Trot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious food at dinner time.

It was also for a good cause. Participants raised money for Grand Rapids Public School student-athletes.

At other school districts, it can cost hundreds of dollars to participate in after-school sports. Events like the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot help to offset the costs and eliminate the pay-to-play concept.

The start and finish of the race are right outside the main entrance of Van Andel Arena at 130 W Fulton Street.

Everyone was given a long-sleeve t-shirt and a 30th anniversary finisher medal.

It was a family-friendly event with the LMCU kid's mini trot starting at 8 a.m.

