Turning Pointe School of Dance thinks outside of the box to continue 'The Promise' Christmas Ballet

The lakeshore dance school utilized several different venues, inside and out, to film this year's production

Every year for 20 years Turning Pointe School of Dance has performed The Promise Ballet at the Knickerbocker Theater in downtown Holland at Christmas time. But COVID-19 has changed that. Instead of cancelling the performance the school decided to think outside the box. And the results are incredible.

To abide by COVID 19 safety restrictions the dancers were filmed while performing at several different Lakeshore venues, including on the beach at Holland State Park, inside the Kollen Band Shell, and even in the grassy areas of Van Raalte Farm.

The dance school did anything they could so that the message of the Promise, which is the story of Christ's birth, could be shared through their dancing.

It required a lot of adjustments to choreography, and some disappointments over time not spent together, but these dancers are resilient.

"We are so used to going to the theater, seeing all of our friends, but I think this change has been really fun because we tried out new things and going to different venues was also very fun," said dancer Anjali VanFarowe.

The film with it's beautiful choreography, costumes and music is available to rent or purchase on thepromiselive.com.

Turning Pointe Executive Director, Debra Burr, is choosing to focus on the positives that this format allows. "We are excited what we can transcend beyond West Michigan, this has kind of been this gem for West Michigan and anybody who wants to travel here, now it can go to every state and around the world. Think of all the relatives who wish they could have seen that little one dance or that graduating senior and now they get to see it online."

There are different options for viewing, visit thepromiselive.com for more.

