MUSKEGON, Mich. — Pigeon Hill Brewing Company is inviting you to its Ugly Sweater Party on Saturday, Dec. 14. All you need is a new, unwrapped toy to get in. It's an annual event that features live music and a grand prize for the best ugly sweater of the night.

Instead of a cover, Pigeon Hill is asking everyone bring a donation for Toys for Tots. They will also be collecting items for Kids' Food Basket's Sack Supper Wish List. They provide a nutritious evening meal to a child in need.

Items for the Kids' Food Basket Sack Supper Food Drive include the following:

Fruit cups or pouches

Dried fruit

Snack size zipper bags

Toasted oat cereal

Pretzel twists

Goldfish crackers or Cheez-Its (including off-brand versions)

Don't have an ugly sweater but still want to help Toys for Tots? Check out all the drop off locations.

