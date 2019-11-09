GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season approaching and people shipping more items than usual to their doorsteps, UPS announced it plans to hire over 400 seasonal workers in the Grand Rapids area.

This is a part of a nationwide effort that is expected to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

Jim Barber, the chief operating officer said they expect daily package deliveries to double from their normal average of 20 million per day.

They have full-time and part-time positions available for:

Primary package handlers

Drivers and driver-helpers

Delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

In the past, these part-time positions were some of the current employee's first jobs, including the Chairman and CEO David Abney.

The UPS location at 5757 Clyde Park Ave. Wyoming, MI will be hiring this season, and job seekers are told to apply online at UPSjobs.com.

