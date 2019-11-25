The holiday season is all about giving.

In Grand Rapids, there are ample opportunities to give your time by volunteering at local events, holiday drives and more. Here are a few of the ways you can volunteer, according to the Heart of West Michigan United Way:

VOLUNTEER

Angel Tree

What: Anonymous donors, 'angels' get clothes and toys for 6,000 children in need. Salvation Army needs volunteers to help collect the toys and distribute them.

When: There are multiple dates to get involved. Dec. 16-17, volunteers can help collect toys. Dec. 17, volunteers can set up for distribution day. Dec. 18-19, volunteers will help distribute toys. Dec. 20, volunteers help clean up.

How to get involved? Sign up here.

Signing for Santa

What: Every year, this event offers children who are deaf, deaf-blind or hard of hearing the opportunity to meet with Santa and sign with him.

When: Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

How to get involved? Contact Linda Bylsma, volunteer2@deafhhs.org

Cookie baker, Meal maker

What: The Ronald McDonald House has a continuing need for cookie bakers and meal makers.

When: Ongoing

How to get involved? Sign up to bake cookies here. Sign up to make meals here.

MAKE A DONATION

Here are a few ways you can make donations to organizations in the area:

Sponsor a Family through Bethany Christian Services

What: You can donate basic items such as coats, boots, bedding, books and games to families receiving services through Bethany.

How to get involved? Contact Michelle Roub at 616-224- 7470 or mroub@bethany.org

Heartside Christmas Store Collection Drive

What: Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries are partnering to help provide a meaningful Christmas to people in the Heartside neighborhood. People who want to donate can buy items of an Amazon wishlist.

How to get involved? Sign up here.

Dwelling Place Welcome Home Baskets

What: The Dwelling Place is collecting supplies to create Welcome Home Baskets. This collection includes household items that help welcome people into their new home. They are asking for laundry detergent, laundry baskets, pillows and pillow cases, bath towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet paper, sponges, disinfecting spray, window cleaner, dish soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner and body wash.

How to get involved? Sign up here.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way created a comprehensive list of ways you can get involved in the local community, volunteer your time or donate to organizations this holiday season.

►See the Holiday Giving Guide here.

