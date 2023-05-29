WATCH LIVE: Holland Memorial Day Parade

The parade route begins at the intersection of 8th Street and Central Avenue and heads down Columbia Avenue, ending at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The annual Holland Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

The parade route begins at the intersection of 8th Street and Central Avenue and heads down Columbia Avenue, ending at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery.

After the parade at 11 a.m., a program of remembrance and music will take place at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery, located at 370 E 16th Street, Holland.

The Memorial Day Parade will honor living veterans and to remember those who have died in service to the country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.