West Michigan family creates 'candy slingshot' for Halloween

A West Michigan family has found a creative way to distribute Halloween candy, while staying socially distant.

Creativity is key at Halloween, and not just when it comes to costumes.

The ways in which Halloween candy is distributed has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, we saw everything from a candy catapult to a carefully angled coffin that served as a trick-or-treat slide. Even our own George Lessons got creative with a Halloween themed candy chute on his front porch.

Now, the Mullan family in Grand Rapids has found the ultimate in social distancing candy distribution.

“It's a slingshot,” Christine Mullan said. “It can fling a good amount of candy a decent distance.”

Christine and her husband Pat built the slingshot last year, but it didn’t actually sling anything, due to some technical difficulties.

“It mostly shot the candy at your own feet or maybe one foot ahead, so there was no social distancing involved,” she said. “This year, we made some tweaks. We added the fabric and stuff to make it more like a slingshot, and now it's working.”

In fact, it works almost too well, launching sweet treats some 50 feet across the yard! According to Christine, her kids and their friends are big fans of the slingshot. They even plan on testing it’s durability later this year.

“We want to try shooting pumpkins with it at the end of the season and see if it works,” she said.

