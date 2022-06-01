x
Holidays

West Michigan 2022 Pride Month events

A guide to all of the LGBTQ+ events happening around West Michigan during Pride Month.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Flags of gay pride float in the air during a festival.

MICHIGAN, USA — It's Pride Month and there are a ton of events all around the West Michigan area.

Below you can find Pride events happening near you:

Allegan County Pride Month Events

Community PRIDE - Rocky Horror Picture Show

  • June 1 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Saugatuck Womens Club - 303 Butler Street, Saugatuck
  • Doors open at 6:30 p.m., shadow actors pre-show at 6:45 p.m. The show is free with donations accepted at the door.

Community PRIDE - Drag Bowling Party

  • June 2 - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Alleys Classic American Diner - 229 Center Street, Douglas
  • Team bowling event with 5 person teams. Cheer on the bowlers and enjoy some surprise appearances.

Community PRIDE - Greg Baird Global Lecturer

  • June 3 - 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
  • Old School House History Center 130 W Center Street, Douglas
  • Greg will lecture on "Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History in Saugatuck-Douglas"

Community PRIDE CARE-A-VAN Car Parade

  • June 4 - 11 a.m.
  • Saugatuck High School - 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck
  • The parade starts at the high school and ends at Beery Field in Douglas. The Grand Marshall will be Comedian Dixie Longate.

Community PRIDE - Pride in the Park

  • June 4 - 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Douglas - Center Street, Douglas
  • Featured entertainment includes The Dixie Longate Show, The Niah band and the Mainstay's. Specialty Food and Beverages by Matt Balmer and Everyday People Cafe, vendor booths and antique cars.

Community PRIDE - Brunch at Borrowed Time

  • June 5 - 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  • Borrowed Time - 22 East Center Street, Douglas
  • Breakfast at Borrowed Time Restaurant.

Drag Show Dance Party

  • June 5 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Saugatuck Brewing Company - 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas
  • Drag dance show with a live DJ.

Community PRIDE - Tea Dance and Closing Ceremonies

  • June 5 - 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • The Dunes Resort - 333 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas
  • Celebrate the end of PRIDE week with a tea dance at the Dunes.

Kent County Pride Month Events

Lowell Pride

  • June 4 - 10:30 a.m. until dusk
  • 216 E Main St, Lowell
  • The festival will have drag queen story time, an LGBTQ panel discussion, a fashion show, an evening drag show, kid's activities and vendor shopping.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

  • June 18 - 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
  • The festival is completely free to attend and is one of the largest one-day events in the city. An entertainment schedule will be released closer to the event.

Harmony Pride - A Drag Benefit for GR Pride Center!

  • June 25 - 9 p.m.
  • Harmony Hall - 401 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
  • Beyond Drag Productions is performing and helping to raise awareness for the Grand Rapids Pride Center!

Muskegon County Pride Month Events

Muskegon Pride Festival

  • June 4 - 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
  • Downtown Muskegon
  • The festival includes a talk from Mayor Ken Johnson, a poetry reading, a drag show, live music, drag story time, a drag show, food trucks, vendor shopping and more.

Ottawa County Pride Month Events

Run with PRIDE 5k

  • June 4 - 8:30 a.m.
  • Helder Park - 3751 104th Ave, Zeeland
  • This is the second year of Run with PRIDE 5k.

Free Outdoor Yoga for Pride

  • June 5 - 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
  • Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland
  • Free, donation-based outdoor yoga class to support Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL)

Holland PRIDE Variety Show

  • June 24 - 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • The Park Theatre Holland - 248 South River Avenue, Holland 
  • Laughter, drinks, and dancing with entertainment by Sydney Smith, Kian Straub, Brianna Blackburn, Johanna Medranda, DJ Jair and Jeffery Powers' Hypno Party.

Holland PRIDE 2022: Stronger Together 

  • June 25 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland
  • The PRIDE Festival will have food trucks, music, story times, a magician, crafts, games, face painting, and an inclusive D&D campaign.

Holland PRIDE Drag Show

  • June 25 - 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Virtue Cider - 2170 62nd St., Fennville
  • The outdoor drag show will feature DJ Keller, Dymond Denae, B.R.I.T. and La Reine Divine. The event is hosted by DeeDee Chauntee.

If you know of a Pride event that isn't listed, send an email to webteam@13onyourside.com and we will add it to our list. 

