West Michigan 2022 Pride Month events

A guide to all of the LGBTQ+ events happening around West Michigan during Pride Month.

MICHIGAN, USA — It's Pride Month and there are a ton of events all around the West Michigan area.

Below you can find Pride events happening near you:

Allegan County Pride Month Events

June 1 - 6:30 p.m.

Saugatuck Womens Club - 303 Butler Street, Saugatuck

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., shadow actors pre-show at 6:45 p.m. The show is free with donations accepted at the door.

June 2 - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Alleys Classic American Diner - 229 Center Street, Douglas

Team bowling event with 5 person teams. Cheer on the bowlers and enjoy some surprise appearances.

June 3 - 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Old School House History Center 130 W Center Street, Douglas

Greg will lecture on "Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History in Saugatuck-Douglas"

June 4 - 11 a.m.

Saugatuck High School - 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck

The parade starts at the high school and ends at Beery Field in Douglas. The Grand Marshall will be Comedian Dixie Longate.

June 4 - 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Downtown Douglas - Center Street, Douglas

Featured entertainment includes The Dixie Longate Show, The Niah band and the Mainstay's. Specialty Food and Beverages by Matt Balmer and Everyday People Cafe, vendor booths and antique cars.

June 5 - 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Borrowed Time - 22 East Center Street, Douglas

Breakfast at Borrowed Time Restaurant.

June 5 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Saugatuck Brewing Company - 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas

Drag dance show with a live DJ.

June 5 - 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Dunes Resort - 333 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas

Celebrate the end of PRIDE week with a tea dance at the Dunes.

Kent County Pride Month Events

June 4 - 10:30 a.m. until dusk

216 E Main St, Lowell

The festival will have drag queen story time, an LGBTQ panel discussion, a fashion show, an evening drag show, kid's activities and vendor shopping.

June 18 - 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

The festival is completely free to attend and is one of the largest one-day events in the city. An entertainment schedule will be released closer to the event.

June 25 - 9 p.m.

Harmony Hall - 401 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Beyond Drag Productions is performing and helping to raise awareness for the Grand Rapids Pride Center!

Muskegon County Pride Month Events

June 4 - 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Muskegon

The festival includes a talk from Mayor Ken Johnson, a poetry reading, a drag show, live music, drag story time, a drag show, food trucks, vendor shopping and more.

Ottawa County Pride Month Events

June 4 - 8:30 a.m.

Helder Park - 3751 104th Ave, Zeeland

This is the second year of Run with PRIDE 5k.

June 5 - 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland

Free, donation-based outdoor yoga class to support Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL)

June 24 - 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The Park Theatre Holland - 248 South River Avenue, Holland

Laughter, drinks, and dancing with entertainment by Sydney Smith, Kian Straub, Brianna Blackburn, Johanna Medranda, DJ Jair and Jeffery Powers' Hypno Party.

June 25 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland

The PRIDE Festival will have food trucks, music, story times, a magician, crafts, games, face painting, and an inclusive D&D campaign.

June 25 - 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Virtue Cider - 2170 62nd St., Fennville

The outdoor drag show will feature DJ Keller, Dymond Denae, B.R.I.T. and La Reine Divine. The event is hosted by DeeDee Chauntee.

If you know of a Pride event that isn't listed, send an email to webteam@13onyourside.com and we will add it to our list.

