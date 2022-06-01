West Michigan 2022 Pride Month events

MICHIGAN, USA — It's Pride Month and there are a ton of events all around the West Michigan area.
Below you can find Pride events happening near you:
Allegan County Pride Month Events
- June 1 - 6:30 p.m.
- Saugatuck Womens Club - 303 Butler Street, Saugatuck
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., shadow actors pre-show at 6:45 p.m. The show is free with donations accepted at the door.
- June 2 - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Alleys Classic American Diner - 229 Center Street, Douglas
- Team bowling event with 5 person teams. Cheer on the bowlers and enjoy some surprise appearances.
- June 3 - 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Old School House History Center 130 W Center Street, Douglas
- Greg will lecture on "Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History in Saugatuck-Douglas"
- June 4 - 11 a.m.
- Saugatuck High School - 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck
- The parade starts at the high school and ends at Beery Field in Douglas. The Grand Marshall will be Comedian Dixie Longate.
- June 4 - 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Downtown Douglas - Center Street, Douglas
- Featured entertainment includes The Dixie Longate Show, The Niah band and the Mainstay's. Specialty Food and Beverages by Matt Balmer and Everyday People Cafe, vendor booths and antique cars.
- June 5 - 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Borrowed Time - 22 East Center Street, Douglas
- Breakfast at Borrowed Time Restaurant.
- June 5 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Saugatuck Brewing Company - 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas
- Drag dance show with a live DJ.
- June 5 - 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- The Dunes Resort - 333 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas
- Celebrate the end of PRIDE week with a tea dance at the Dunes.
Kent County Pride Month Events
- June 4 - 10:30 a.m. until dusk
- 216 E Main St, Lowell
- The festival will have drag queen story time, an LGBTQ panel discussion, a fashion show, an evening drag show, kid's activities and vendor shopping.
- June 18 - 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
- The festival is completely free to attend and is one of the largest one-day events in the city. An entertainment schedule will be released closer to the event.
- June 25 - 9 p.m.
- Harmony Hall - 401 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
- Beyond Drag Productions is performing and helping to raise awareness for the Grand Rapids Pride Center!
Muskegon County Pride Month Events
- June 4 - 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Downtown Muskegon
- The festival includes a talk from Mayor Ken Johnson, a poetry reading, a drag show, live music, drag story time, a drag show, food trucks, vendor shopping and more.
Ottawa County Pride Month Events
- June 4 - 8:30 a.m.
- Helder Park - 3751 104th Ave, Zeeland
- This is the second year of Run with PRIDE 5k.
- June 5 - 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland
- Free, donation-based outdoor yoga class to support Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL)
- June 24 - 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- The Park Theatre Holland - 248 South River Avenue, Holland
- Laughter, drinks, and dancing with entertainment by Sydney Smith, Kian Straub, Brianna Blackburn, Johanna Medranda, DJ Jair and Jeffery Powers' Hypno Party.
- June 25 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Centennial Park - 250 Central Ave, Holland
- The PRIDE Festival will have food trucks, music, story times, a magician, crafts, games, face painting, and an inclusive D&D campaign.
- June 25 - 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Virtue Cider - 2170 62nd St., Fennville
- The outdoor drag show will feature DJ Keller, Dymond Denae, B.R.I.T. and La Reine Divine. The event is hosted by DeeDee Chauntee.
If you know of a Pride event that isn't listed, send an email to webteam@13onyourside.com and we will add it to our list.
