It's the spookiest time of year, and neighborhoods across West Michigan are getting decorated with ghosts, zombies, skeletons, spider webs and more.

Halloween is almost here.

This year, the holiday falls on a Thursday, which means trick-or-treating will take place on Oct. 31, and GRkids.com collected a list of when cities and municipalities in the area will be trick-or-treating.

Check out your neighborhood:

Ada - No designated time

Allendale - 6-8 p.m.

Belding - 6-8 p.m.

Byron Township - 5:30-8 p.m.

Caledonia - 6-8 p.m.

Cascade Township - No designated time

Comstock Park (Alpine Township) - No designated time

Dorr Township - No designated time

Ferrysburg - 6-8 p.m.

Fruitport Charter Township - 6-8 p.m.(unofficial)

Georgetown Township (Jenison) - 6-8 p.m.

Grand Haven - 6-8 p.m.

Grand Rapids - dusk until 8 p.m.

Grandville - 6-8 p.m.

Holland - 6-8 p.m.

Hudsonville - No designated time

Kentwood - 6-8 p.m.

Lowell - 5:30-8 p.m.

Middleville - 5-8 p.m.

Rockford - 5:30-8 p.m.

Sparta - 5:30-8 p.m.

Spring Lake - 5:30-8 p.m.

Walker - No designated time

Wayland - 5:30-8 p.m.

Wyoming - No designated time

Zeeland - Downtown, 3-5 p.m., Neighborhoods 5-8 p.m.

Do you have a city that should be on the list? Let us know at news@13onyourside.com.

