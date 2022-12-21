West Michiganders get holiday shopping done ahead of winter storm

People at the Woodland Mall are getting some last minute gift shopping done, as well as making some fun holiday memories.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you still have time to get it done before a blizzard warning impacts multiple counties across West Michigan beginning Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve.

There are always some shopping procrastinators, the people who wait until the day before Christmas to buy presents — but it may not be safe to do so this weekend, as strong winds and snow are headed our way.

"I know there's a big storm coming, so I'm trying to get out here and get my money back before I'm trapped in the house," said Michael Case, who was returning gifts.

Foot traffic is heavy at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood Wednesday, as some are buying or returning, while others are getting some other things out of the way.

"Tomorrow is my son's birthday, so with the storm coming we wanted to get some things out of the way before that. He wanted to walk around the mall and go to Barnes and Noble for his birthday treat," said Ashley Reisebig.

Seven-year-old Anderson, his sister, and his parents flew in from Washington State to visit family.

"We knew there would be a storm in Seattle, so we came early last week so we could beat the snow storm," said his mother, Betsy Pehl.

They're trading one storm for another, but at least they'll be able to see and take a picture with Santa.

"I have a nice note for him. It's probably going to be really fun for me and my sister, Georgia," said Anderson.

Even though the storm is putting a damper on some travel plans, people aren't letting it damper their holiday spirit.

"My daughter especially, said, 'we're going to have a white Christmas!' I think they're both excited once the snow starts to hit to do fort building and snow man building, sledding and stuff like that," said Reisebig.

"We're a musical family, so we've always got Christmas music going and there's nothing like a good hot cup of hot chocolate to bring everyone's spirit up," said Case.

The National Weather Service is encouraging Michiganders to only travel if absolutely necessary due to potentially dangerous condition.

The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.