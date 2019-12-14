OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The West Ottawa Swim and Dive Teams are showing their support for the Salvation Army on Saturday. The teams will be ringing bells in downtown Holland, collecting donations.

This is the second year that the team has done this. Last year the team raised a total of $1,163, but this year, they're including the girl's varsity team. The hope is to raise even more money.

They will have the two teams out ringing bells for a total of 4 hours. The boys will ring from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The girls will take over and ring from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at two different downtown locations.

