Gov. Whitmer calls deployed troops for Thanksgiving

Gov. Whitmer said the calls were made to honor the troops' sacrifice during the holidays.

MICHIGAN, USA — As the holiday season gets underway, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a happy Thanksgiving.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

The 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion of the MIARNG (Howell), 1436th Engineer Company of the MIARNG (Montague) and 125th Infantry Regiment of the MIARNG (Saginaw) were included in the call.

These troops are currently stationed in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE. Their roles range from operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications and security.

“Today, there are more than 1,000 members of the MING serving away from their homes and families,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Whether supporting the efforts at the Southwest Border or assisting humanitarian efforts for displaced persons in the Middle East, their selflessness and loyalty to their mission during these challenging times should be honored. We look forward to welcoming each unit and individual home safely to their families.”

