Whitmer signs proclamation marking Juneteenth Celebration Day

"I’m proud to declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day once again, and want to recommit us all to building a more equitable and just Michigan."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. The proclamation comes a day after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making June 19 a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth is an essential day of remembrance and a recognition of how far we still have to go to achieve our ideals of equity and racial justice in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Over the past year, we have had long-overdue conversations about race and equity amidst an unprecedented global pandemic and shocking yet routine instances of violence and discrimination towards communities of color, especially Black Americans.

“Our racial reckoning reminds us that it our responsibility, whether we are citizens or public servants, to change our laws and root out systemic racism in every aspect of our society from healthcare, housing, education, policing, and more. I’m proud to declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day once again, and want to recommit us all to building a more equitable and just Michigan.”

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United States. Acting as the date of emancipation, June 19 is a long-standing day of celebration, even though it was only just recognized as a federal holiday.

"Juneteenth is an important day to commemorate the progress we've made in the fight for racial equity, while also recommitting ourselves to the ongoing work that still needs to be done," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. "As a Black man in America, I know the pain of racism and injustice personally. Far too many Black Americans and other people of color continue to suffer as the result of racism and discrimination that communities of color face every day.

“Black Michiganders deserve a state that celebrates, listens to, informs, and empowers them. I will work every day to advocate for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.