Zeeland High Schools host holiday send-off and toy collection

In a year filled with challenges, bringing it to a close with a drive through meet-and-greet was special for teachers and students alike

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's certainly been a school year like no other across West Michigan. Two lakeshore high schools decided to give their students a Christmas break send off they would never forget.

Friday afternoon teachers and staff of Zeeland East and Zeeland West High schools greeted their students-pandemic style.

A steady line up of cars drove through as teachers handed out treats, said hello and happy holidays. Many of them were dressed in festive garb, all to spark a little joy in what has been a challenging year. There was even a gift collection for Toys for Tots.

