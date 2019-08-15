HOLLAND, Mich — Nick Hobson's mother survived her battle with breast cancer but the memory is still haunting.

"Now being a father myself, I can really appreciate the stress that my mom and dad were under. And that's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Hobson said.

Hobson found an escape in the water. And last year he honored his mother by swimming for 10 straight hours from Holland to Grand Haven. But this year he wants to go even bigger.

"The new plan is to see how far I can swim in 24 hours. I think I can get somewhere in the region of 40 to 45 hours so it'll be a nonstop swim," he said.

He plans to swim from South Haven to Grand Haven and hopes to raise thousands for two Michigan nonprofits, including the Pink Fund which helps those battling breast cancer.

"The Pink Fund is really designed to alleviate some of the financial stress so that the individual and their family can focus on healing and getting better and recovering," Hobson said.

Holland resident Mike Daley is partnering with Hobson next week. He has a nonprofit which helps needy children receive swim lessons.

"We're trying to build bridges that break down these financial barriers to get kids with passion and promise to go on to swim," Daley said.

Hobson's swim is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 23, but it's dependent on the weather.

You can help his cause by visiting his Facebook event page.

