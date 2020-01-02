HOLLAND, Michigan — Each year, businesses in downtown Holland come together to make a difference in West Michigan. Holland's Big Give is happening Feb. 1, 2020. All day long more than 30 businesses will be donating 15% of their sales to non-profit organizations. Each participating business can choose the organization they choose to support with their donations.
In 2019, Holland's Big Give raised more than $16,000 for charities. This year, the goal is even bigger, at $20,000.
Also happening on Saturday, Ottawa Food is hosting a food drive to support local food pantries. You can donate non-perishable food items at any of the participating businesses in downtown Holland. When you do, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card to the downtown Holland business of your choice.
Here is a list of the businesses participating in Holland's Big Give this year.
- Apothecary Gift Shop
- Community Action House
- Blu Veranda
- Neighbors Plus
- Borr's Shoes
- Carolyn Stich Studio
- Cherry Republic
- Outdoor Discovery Center
- City Delicatessen
- One17
- International Cotton Bay
- Love Sews
- Frances Jaye
- Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates
- Fris Downtown
- CultureWorks
- Fustini's of Holland
- Kids' Food Basket
- GarenHuis Yarn Studio
- Glik's Boutique
- Harbor Humane Society
- Hawthorne Boutique
- Resilience
- jb and me
- Mane Hope
- Kilwins Chocolates Holland
- City On A Hill
- Lemonjello's Coffee
- ACTS
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Community Action House
- New Holland Brewing
- Ottawa Food
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
- Tulip Time Festival
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato
- Ready for School
- Reader's World
- The Park Theater
- Salon Chevuex
- Saunders Family Bakery
- Out On The Lakeshore
- Seedlings
- Adoption Associates
- Spring Sweet
- Studio K Clothing
- Compassionate Heart Ministries
- The Bridge
- Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance
- Thomas A. Davis Jeweler
- Wings of Hope Hospice
- Tin Ceiling
- Camp Sunshine
- Urban Found
- Jubilee Ministries
- Velo City Cycles
- Pedal Holland
- Visser Farms
- Fishers of Men (Holland Farmers Market Vendor)
- Waverly Stone Gastropub
- 70 x 7 Life Recovery
