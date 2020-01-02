HOLLAND, Michigan — Each year, businesses in downtown Holland come together to make a difference in West Michigan. Holland's Big Give is happening Feb. 1, 2020. All day long more than 30 businesses will be donating 15% of their sales to non-profit organizations. Each participating business can choose the organization they choose to support with their donations.

In 2019, Holland's Big Give raised more than $16,000 for charities. This year, the goal is even bigger, at $20,000.

Also happening on Saturday, Ottawa Food is hosting a food drive to support local food pantries. You can donate non-perishable food items at any of the participating businesses in downtown Holland. When you do, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card to the downtown Holland business of your choice.

Here is a list of the businesses participating in Holland's Big Give this year.

Apothecary Gift Shop

Community Action House

Blu Veranda

Neighbors Plus

Borr's Shoes

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic

Outdoor Discovery Center

City Delicatessen

One17

International Cotton Bay

Love Sews

Frances Jaye

Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates

Fris Downtown

CultureWorks

Fustini's of Holland

Kids' Food Basket

GarenHuis Yarn Studio

Glik's Boutique

Harbor Humane Society

Hawthorne Boutique

Resilience

jb and me

Mane Hope

Kilwins Chocolates Holland

City On A Hill

Lemonjello's Coffee

ACTS

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Community Action House

New Holland Brewing

Ottawa Food

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Tulip Time Festival

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato

Ready for School

Reader's World

The Park Theater

Salon Chevuex

Saunders Family Bakery

Out On The Lakeshore

Seedlings

Adoption Associates

Spring Sweet

Studio K Clothing

Compassionate Heart Ministries

The Bridge

Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance

Thomas A. Davis Jeweler

Wings of Hope Hospice

Tin Ceiling

Camp Sunshine

Urban Found

Jubilee Ministries

Velo City Cycles

Pedal Holland

Visser Farms

Fishers of Men (Holland Farmers Market Vendor)

Waverly Stone Gastropub

70 x 7 Life Recovery

