HOLLAND, Michigan — Each year, businesses in downtown Holland come together to make a difference in West Michigan. Holland's Big Give is happening Feb. 1, 2020. All day long more than 30 businesses will be donating 15% of their sales to non-profit organizations. Each participating business can choose the organization they choose to support with their donations. 

In 2019, Holland's Big Give raised more than $16,000 for charities. This year, the goal is even bigger, at $20,000. 

Also happening on Saturday, Ottawa Food is hosting a food drive to support local food pantries. You can donate non-perishable food items at any of the participating businesses in downtown Holland. When you do, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card to the downtown Holland business of your choice. 

Here is a list of the businesses participating in Holland's Big Give this year.

  • Apothecary Gift Shop 
  • Community Action House 
  • Blu Veranda 
  • Neighbors Plus 
  • Borr's Shoes 
  • Carolyn Stich Studio 
  • Cherry Republic 
  • Outdoor Discovery Center 
  • City Delicatessen 
  • One17 
  • International Cotton Bay 
  • Love Sews 
  • Frances Jaye 
  • Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates 
  • Fris Downtown 
  • CultureWorks 
  • Fustini's of Holland 
  • Kids' Food Basket 
  • GarenHuis Yarn Studio 
  • Glik's Boutique 
  • Harbor Humane Society 
  • Hawthorne Boutique 
  • Resilience 
  • jb and me 
  • Mane Hope
  • Kilwins Chocolates Holland 
  • City On A Hill 
  • Lemonjello's Coffee 
  • ACTS 
  • Merle Norman Cosmetics 
  • Community Action House 
  • New Holland Brewing 
  • Ottawa Food 
  • Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt 
  • Tulip Time Festival 
  • Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato 
  • Ready for School 
  • Reader's World 
  • The Park Theater 
  • Salon Chevuex 
  • Saunders Family Bakery 
  • Out On The Lakeshore
  • Seedlings 
  • Adoption Associates 
  • Spring Sweet 
  • Studio K Clothing 
  • Compassionate Heart Ministries
  • The Bridge 
  • Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance 
  • Thomas A. Davis Jeweler 
  • Wings of Hope Hospice 
  • Tin Ceiling 
  • Camp Sunshine 
  • Urban Found 
  • Jubilee Ministries 
  • Velo City Cycles 
  • Pedal Holland
  • Visser Farms 
  • Fishers of Men (Holland Farmers Market Vendor) 
  • Waverly Stone Gastropub 
  • 70 x 7 Life Recovery

