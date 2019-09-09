Every year we look to spring as the time for planting, renewal, and getting your garden started. However, you can help make your garden something special all year long by planting some things in the fall.

Katey from Romence Gardens shares some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall to have a beautiful next year.

Before planting, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Make sure that you choose a spot with at least six hours of sunlight. For early bloomers, like daffodils, you can plant in a spot that gets sun before the trees have leaves in the spring. By the time trees start shading your bulb bed, early-blooming bulbs should be almost finished for the year. Bulbs also like soil that is rich with organic matter or compost, and they love well-drained soil. Soggy soil or overwatering will cause them to rot. When you are ready to plant, the general rule of thumb is to plant a bulb three times as deep as the bulb is tall, making sure the pointy part is facing upwards. I always say bulbs are snotty…so keep their noses in the air. For best results make sure you prepare the bed. Remove weeds and loosen the soil. If you have clay or sandy soils make sure you add amendments to aid in drainage and have good nutrients for the bulb to take root. Timing: It is best to plant your bulbs mid-September – early November. The ideal is to plant once nights are dropping into the 40s and 50s and at least 6 weeks prior to our ground freezing (usually end of November)

For fall planing and spring blooming, you have a lot of options.

Tulips

Daffodils / Narcissus

Hyacinths

Allium

Muscari “grape hyacinths”

Crocus

Iris

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.