HUDSONVILLE, Mich — Calling all flower lovers -- Dahlia Acres is hosting classes to help you build the perfect bouquet.

"Bottles and Bouquets" classes allow you to make a bouquet with guidance from staff at the farm. All the supplies for the arrangement are included. Guests are welcome to bring wine or other beverages while Dahlia Acres will provide light snacks and water.

The cost is $40 per person. Classes are available most Mondays and Thursdays from July through September.

Dahlia Acres sells fresh flowers at their farm in Hudsonville. You can also purchase flowers at farmers markets on the lakeshore.

