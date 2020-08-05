CASCADE, Mich. — After weeks of closed doors, flower shops are busy once again going into Mother's Day this Sunday.

"Oh, it’s just been fabulous," said Mary Thompson, owner of Daylily Floral in Cascade Township, "People are excited to get some nice pretty flowers."

Thompson said her team is busier than ever, as they prepare for an influx in orders for moms. This year, they are doing curbside pickup and deliveries. With both, they are following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

However, for a while, things were a little uncertain.

"It was change-the-pace time," said Thompson of the period before they re-opened, "and problem solving for when we can open up, prep for it. We didn’t know when it would happen, or if we could get flowers, because a lot of the growers were really challenged."

But now, she's glad to hear the phone ringing with orders.

"I think the Michigan Florist Association did a really good job representing us and working with Governor Whitmer to make sure we’re safe too," said Thompson, "She’s done a great job and we’ve been really busy!"

Thomspson said the support from the local community has been incredible. People have been calling since last week, making sure they are open for the big day this weekend.

"I think they’re really making a point to buy local, from local shops," said Thompson, "Because that’s where the good flowers come from."

For the deliveries this year, Thompson said the Stay at Home order does provide one advantage.

"The advantage this year is most everyone is home," said Thompson, "so we don’t have to go back!"

