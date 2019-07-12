GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pruning isn't just for springtime. After the fall foliage disappears, it's a good time to trim back your herbaceous plants. It helps make sure they return happy and healthy in the spring.

Our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst shares some tips and tricks of the trade to make the most of the winter weather.

