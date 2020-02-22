GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Philodendron is a leafy genus of plants that's known for their beautiful green voilage and glossy leaves and there are a lot to choose from. According to The Spruce, Philodendrons are native to the Americas and there are two basic types; the climbing varieties and the self-heading types.

Here are some tips on how to grow a Philodendron:

Provide spotted bright light, similar to what's found under a tropical canopy. But according to our Greenthumb Expert, they can survive in low light.

Philodendrons thrive in rich, loose potting soil that will drain well. You will want high organic matter.

Keep the potting soil moist at all times but avoid overwatering so you don't get root rot.

Keep the temperature above 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some varieties will need room to grow.

Our Greenthumb Expert offers up some great options for your home or office:

