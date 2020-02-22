GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Philodendron is a leafy genus of plants that's known for their beautiful green voilage and glossy leaves and there are a lot to choose from. According to The Spruce, Philodendrons are native to the Americas and there are two basic types; the climbing varieties and the self-heading types.
Here are some tips on how to grow a Philodendron:
- Provide spotted bright light, similar to what's found under a tropical canopy. But according to our Greenthumb Expert, they can survive in low light.
- Philodendrons thrive in rich, loose potting soil that will drain well. You will want high organic matter.
- Keep the potting soil moist at all times but avoid overwatering so you don't get root rot.
- Keep the temperature above 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Some varieties will need room to grow.
Our Greenthumb Expert offers up some great options for your home or office:
- Xanadu
- Moonlight
- Cordatum
- Brasil
- Lickety Split
- Prince of Orange
- Red Congo
For more information on Philodendrons and how to care for them, click here.
RELATED: Green Thumb: 3 red plants to buy in February
RELATED: Green Thumb: Get the right kind of house plant
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.