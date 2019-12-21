GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to getting a tree for the holiday, is it better to get a real or fake tree?

Well, our Greenthumb expert says the work local tree nurseries are doing are really quite great! Many will actually replant trees that were sold the previous year.

There are also great recycling options after you're ready to get rid of your real tree. He says certain companies will make your tree into new mulch!

Rick Vuyst also says if you keep it well watered, you could keep your beautiful tree around past New Years!

