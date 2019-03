MICHIGAN, USA — Now that spring has officially sprung, you may want to begin making your yard beautiful again! But no matter how hard you work, a beautiful yard can quickly be destroyed by unwanted visitors. Rick Vuyst shares all the secrets you need to keep those pesky pests away from your beautiful garden!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.