GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The fall colors are starting to make their appearance, and with them comes changes to your garden.

However, Rick Vuyst tells you not to worry — it's all part of the season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.