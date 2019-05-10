This year, the trees are changing color a little bit later than usual. That's not a bad thing, it just means your annual fall color tour will need to be a bit later than usual too. Fall is a beautiful time of year for gardens, too, as plants get ready for winter.

If you are hoping for an even more beautiful garden next spring, our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst says now is the time to do some planting. Bulbs should be planted now and should be planted at least 8 inches deep. That will allow the plant to begin growing in the spring.

