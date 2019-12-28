It's still winter outside and that makes gardening a little bit difficult. However, there are some plants you can bring inside to make your house feel a little warmer or more tropical.

Our greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst explains what house plants might be right for you, especially if you have a curious furry friend.

More greenthumb stories:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.