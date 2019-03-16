GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The snow is melting and the sun is shining, it's most definitely March in Michigan.

Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst and his friend Steve give us the low down on the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to the start of spring in the Mitten state.

