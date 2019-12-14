GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Poinsettia has come to be one of the most common plants associated with the holiday. Even the Aztecs used it to celebrate the season.

The plant was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first ambassador to Mexico in the 1800's.

If you buy, or are gifted, one of these beautiful plants keep it away from drafts, both cold and warm. Also make sure you don't over water it.

Our Greenthumb expert, Rick Vyst, recommends poking holes in the foil as soon as you get it home, so the water can drain out of the bottom.

Vuyst also said to keep it out of areas that are too warm or too cold, so it can last into February.

