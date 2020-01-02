GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The company Sprout creates sustainable and "plantable" pencils. It's a fun accessory for any Greenthumb and they even come in colored varieties.

Each pencil is labeled with the plant type, and sprouts into something unique.

So instead of throwing it away after it's too short to use, plant it in a pot of dirt instead.

Sprout's sustainable products are available around the world. You can find more information here.

