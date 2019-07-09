Early September is too soon for the leaves to really begin changing color, but some trees seem to be already making that transition. Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst says that is because the tree is trying to tell you something. Trees that begin to change early are often stressed and could use some help to make sure they stay healthy through the fall and winter months.

The fall is also when you can see some of the ailments that began to surface in the spring really getting a hold on plants. In this week's Greenthumb, we look at the signs.

