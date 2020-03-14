GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the West Michigan Home and Garden Show was one of the many events to be canceled this weekend. Luckily, Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst got the chance to see the vendors last weekend.

The Home and Garden Show may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't check out these companies for yourself. Here's what you might of missed:

The main garden this year featured tulips and some gorgeous ideas for outdoor living. One thing you might not of thought about is flooring for your outdoor space.

Flowerland sells a wide range of outdoor products from plants, to gardening tools and even decor.

Everett's Landscaping provides landscape services and even has gardens that you can visit in Byron Center.

To see all the vendors that were involved in the Home and Garden Show, click here and go check them out for yourself!

RELATED: Green Thumb: Meet the beautiful, green Philodendron

RELATED: Green Thumb: The Sprout Pencil

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.