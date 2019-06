GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you seen this flower before? Ever wondered if it would be a wonderful addition to your garden? Well, not so fast.

According to our Greenthumb expert, this flower is actually called Dame's Rocket.

The reason you see so many of them is because they can produce up to 20,000 seeds per plant!

