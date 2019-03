GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 40th annual Home & Garden Show may be over, but Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst wants to make sure you didn't miss anything! He takes us on a last look of the show as it wraps up at the DeVos Center downtown Grand Rapids.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.