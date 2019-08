GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This day and age has been taken over by technology and gardening is no exception. Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst explained how you can use your smartphone to help your landscaping!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.