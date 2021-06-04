Lakeshore Home Builders Association Parade of Homes gets underway June 10-12

Guests will see the latest design trends and have the opportunity to connect with local builders.

The Lakeshore Home Builders Association is throwing out the welcome mat for this year’s Lakeshore Parade of Homes. It is being billed this year as a Parade of Homes & MORE because organizers have added a sort of “mini home show” with vendor booths, food, and recreational toys.

The Lakeshore Home Builders Association Parade of Homes & More runs June 10-12. Tickets are $15 for adults. Kids 13 and under are free. There are discounted tickets available for $10 at Lake Michigan Credit Union Branches in Holland, Grand Haven, Hudsonville, Norton Shores and Muskegon. They are also available online at www.LakeshoreParadeofHomes.com, on the Parade mobile app "Lakeshore Parade of Homes," and at Parade stops.

