Doctors tell us to stay hydrated all year, but especially during the hot summer months when it can be even more dangerous to be dehydrated. It's the same thing for plants. They need water in order to survive too, but you knew that.

Levi Gardner, from Urban Roots shared some tips with us on how to make sure you are doing the best by your plants, and your water bill.

Water the soil, not the plant

Water in mornings preferably, not the heat of the day

Use drip, soaker hose, or watering fan to reduce waste

RELATED: Grow up! Gardening upward with Urban Roots

Urban Roots is also hosting a free Movies at the Farm event coming up. This time the movie shown will be Moana. It is no August 14 at 8:00 p.m. at the Urban Roots garden location on Madison Avenue.

The movie will begin at dusk, which will be about 8:40 p.m. Urban Roots will provide free popcorn, but you should bring a blanket or chairs to sit on, and if you want other snacks, you can bring those too.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.