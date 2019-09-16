It's harvest time for many things in your garden, and its a great chance to spend some time with your neighbors. Urban Roots is hosting another Supperclub on September 26.

The event is a communal dining experience with a menu created specially for it by Chef Jenna from Amore Trattoria Italiana. It is a four course meal that will heavily feature food grown on the community farm.

One of the things you'll be able to try is Beans, greens, and crostoni. Chef Jenna shared her recipe with us below:

Beans, greens and crostoni

Ingredients:

4-5 TBSP extra virgin olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, smashed and minced

1 tsp chili flakes

1 pound baby spinach or other healthy leafy greens (kale broccoli rabe, escarole, etc)

1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 15 oz can of cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Kosher or sea salt

Black pepper

1/4 cup shaved fresh parmesan (optional)

Directions:

Heat oil in large skillet over moderate heat. Add garlic and chili flakes. Simmer until the garlic is fragrant (about a minute) stirring frequently; do not brown the garlic, or your dish will get bitter.

Add greens in bunches bit by bit. Stir to coat in oil and wait until greens are beginning to wilt before adding more. If you need, add another tablespoon of oil. Once everything is all cooked down, wilted and a bright green color, remove it from the pan and set aside.

Add broth to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Add beans and simmer, uncovered, until beans are heated through and the liquid is mostly absorbed. This should take about 3-5 minutes.

Add the greens back to the pan and stir. Season with salt and pepper. Before serving you can top with freshly grated Parmesan. Serves with buttery Parmesan toasts, garlic bread, or fresh bread.

Buttery Parmesan Toasts

1 fresh French baguette, cut into 1 inch slices

2 TBSP butter, melted

1 large garlic cloves, smashed and minced

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with baguette slices. Stir the garlic in with the melted butter and with a basting brush, generously brush each slice with the garlic butter. Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan over each slice. Bake in the oven for five minutes. Check on the crispness of baguettes. You can take them out if you want to see, or continue to bake them for another 3 minutes. You want to avoid them getting too hard and crisp.

There will also be beer from Speciation Artisan Ales, and Brewery Vivant, as well as wine.

Tickets for September's Supperclub are $60 and can be bought online.

