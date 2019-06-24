Being outside means there are bugs. It's a given. However, some bugs are good for your garden, like bees and butterflies, while others aren't good for the plants there.

Lance Kraai from New City Neighbors Urban Farm joined us in studio to talk about several pests you may be dealing with this summer, including flea beetles, cucumber beetles, potato beetles, and Mexican bean beetles.

For more information about New City Neighbors Urban Farm, visit their website.

