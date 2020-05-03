GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Natalie Carmolli visited My West Michigan to talk about some of the best plants, or Proven Winners, for the upcoming growing season.

Carmolli is the Advertising and PR Specialist from Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven.

She talked about Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs her seminar at the show will touch on the Proven Winners Plants of the Year for 2020.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 5: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 6: 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

$10 Online / $12 At the Door Child (6-14): $4

(6-14): $4 Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

To learn more about the 41st Annual West Michigan Home & Garden show you can visit their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.