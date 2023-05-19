Milan Copabianco had just celebrated her 8th birthday when she died back in 2009 after being diagnosed with an inoperable malignant brain tumor (DIPG).

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — It's been 14 years since a young girl from West Michigan passed away from a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Copabianco's death prompted her family to create what's called the Milan's Miracle Fund, an organization that raises money for brain cancer research and clinical trials at Helen DeVos.

This weekend teams from all over Michigan will come to Hudsonville to take part in the tournament which organizers say is more about raising awareness for pediatric cancer than the games.

The baseball teams include Battle Creek Lakeview, Mattawan Sterling Heights Stevenson, and Hudsonville.

The softball teams include Grand Ledge, South Christian, Utica Ford, and Hudsonville

Over the years this event has donated over $75,000 with the hopes to continue donating more each year.

Milan's family says she lived eight wonderful years as an enthusiastic spirit, that loved her friends, family, fashion, and dance.

We spoke to a student in the sports marketing class at Hudsonville High School which has been planning and raising money for the event.

"It's really important because it helps support cancer research and I love the class so far, we've had so much fun planning this event," said Liana Bomberg, a student in the sports marketing class at Hudsonville High School.

"We've done like a coin war fundraiser, we've gone out and gotten sponsorships and it's really just taught all of us about the importance of like, finding your voice and being able to advocate for others, but also for a good cause," she said.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hudsonville Athletic Complex.

There will be raffles, a bounce house, and food.

