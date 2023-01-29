How to effectively organize your closet, according to the experts

Everyone talks about losing weight at the beginning of the new year, but what about losing weight in your wardrobe?

If you're trying to get more organized this year and don't know where to start, consider losing weight in your wardrobe. Experts at Closets By Design use a method they call "The Closet Diet" to organize these spaces.

Not only can an organized closet look nice, it could even help you save money. Americans spend more than two billion dollars replacing lost clothing items.

If you're ready to get started here are some of Closet by Design's top tips:

Start from Scratch - take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old or damaged clothing and donate what you don't need or wear.

- take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old or damaged clothing and donate what you don't need or wear. Use the 80/20 rule - The average American only wears ten to twenty percent of their clothes. Donate items that you haven't worn in a year.

- The average American only wears ten to twenty percent of their clothes. Donate items that you haven't worn in a year. One in, one out - For every new piece of clothing your bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item.

- For every new piece of clothing your bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. Out with the old - only keep clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records and old gift bags don't belong next your stack of sweaters.

Closets by Designs also specializes in creating unique, custom closets.

