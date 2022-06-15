Hudsonville Balloon Days return this weekend

The popular hot air ballooning event will feature three balloon flights and countless other activities over two days this weekend.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Keep an eye in the sky this weekend because you just might see hot air balloons floating around Hudsonville.

The popular Hudsonville Balloon Days is returning for a second year to West Michigan on Friday and Saturday with hot air balloons, food, shopping and more.

The event is completely free at Unity Christian High School with a $10 donation to park at the high school.

There will be a large selection of food trucks and local vendors selling all sorts of handcrafted, vintage and novelty goods.

Patrons are asked to bring chairs, blankets, kites, Frisbees and coolers and enjoy the balloon launches and glows in the evenings.

Hark Up!, a faith based musical organization, will provide entertainment for the crowds both nights of the event.

Below you can find the schedule of events:

Friday, June 17

6:30 a.m. - Hudsonville Balloon Days Media Flight over Hudsonville area.

Hudsonville Balloon Days Media Flight over Hudsonville area. 5 - 10 p.m. - Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment by "Hark Up!" and family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel.

Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment by "Hark Up!" and family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel. 6:30 p.m. - Pilot General Briefing: All pilots, crew, sponsors and staff.

Pilot General Briefing: All pilots, crew, sponsors and staff. 7 - 9 p.m. - Balloon Flight 1: Mass balloon launch.

Balloon Flight 1: Mass balloon launch. 9:30 - 10 p.m. - Hot Air Balloon Glow 1.

Saturday, June 18

6:30 - 8:30 a.m. - Balloon Flight 2 over Hudsonville area.

Balloon Flight 2 over Hudsonville area. 5 - 10 p.m. - Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment by "Hark Up!" and family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel.

Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment by "Hark Up!" and family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel. 5 - 6 p.m. - Pilot and Crew Meet and Greet: Come meet the pilots and crews and collect Pilot Balloon Trading Cards.

Pilot and Crew Meet and Greet: Come meet the pilots and crews and collect Pilot Balloon Trading Cards. 7 - 9:25 p.m. - Balloon Flight 3: Mass balloon launch.

Balloon Flight 3: Mass balloon launch. 9:30 - 10 p.m. - Hot Air Balloon Glow 2.

Learn more about Hudsonville Balloon Days at Facebook.com/HudsonvilleBalloonDays.

