HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Hudsonville Ice Cream has released two limited edition flavors, just in time for the summer months. Belgian Cookie Butter and Chocolate Raspberry Indulgence hit store shelves this Spring.

Hudsonville's Flavor Development Scientist joined 13 On Your Side Mornings to show viewers a 'sweet' way to enjoy this season's new flavors.

Click here to find out which stores carry your favorite flavors.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM