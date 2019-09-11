GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the fifth year, Grand Rapids is celebrating more than just its designation as Beer City USA. Starting on Nov. 13, Cocktail Week Grand Rapids will remind people there are other specialty drinks available in West Michigan. The 12-day event encourages local businesses to show off their best when it comes to cocktails.

We invited Love's Ice Cream to join us in studio to share what they are offering up during Cocktail Week — an Irish Coffee Cream cocktail.

The make at home version is pretty simple, but Love's makes their own Irish Cream, so even if you try this out with your coffee in the morning, you'll want to check out their version too.

Here's what you'll need.

2 oz scoop Love’s Vanilla Bean ice cream (or Madcap Coffee ice cream)

2 oz Irish cream liqueur (such as Bailey’s, etc.)

Dark chocolate shavings or chocolate covered espresso bean

Putting it together is simple too.

Scoop ice cream into a martini glass. Pour Irish cream over top. Garnish with chocolate shavings or chocolate-covered espresso bean.

And there you have it. Delicious coffee, ice cream, and liqueur all at once.

