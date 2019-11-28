GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Knitting involves two needles and making loops. Crocheting is one needle, and you're essentially sewing knots. But both require yarn. And both make something beautiful. So, while they have some differences. They're still very much the same. Just like Deet Newman and Karen Meyers.

"We have so much yarn," said Deet Newman.

No matter your experience or inexperience or your technique, there's a seat for you each Tuesday at Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids.

"I started this three years ago. I wanted something where all women would feel comfortable coming to," Newman said.

Newman, a practicing Jew, really meant all women. There are Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Atheists. They're called Interfaith and Interwoven. Stitched into the group's name is both a recognition of their differences and the ability to weave them together.

"The message was: 'put yourself, intentionally, someplace you don't usually go.' Kind of like this group," Newman said.

Religion does come up. But, mostly, they're just spinning yarns! And tightening bonds. A vandal desecrated the Temple with anti-semitic writings. And together they're moving past that hate and putting kindness into the world by going into a classroom.

Mrs. English teaches fourth grade at Godfrey Elementary. It's a Title One school. Which means at least 40 percent of the students are considered low-income.

Every child gets to choose their set of mittens, gloves, a hat and a scarf. With those gifts, they also receive a lesson from and about the varied and remarkable women who made them.

"We go into the classroom as interfaith, and that gives them an idea of how the world can work and how their relations can work, even in their settings," Karen Meyers said.

Better than a stitch in time, these ladies are leaving these children with several stitches that will hopefully last a very long time.

One child in class says it "feels like Christmas."

If you'd like to donate yarn or join the Interfaith and Interwoven group, just call Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids and ask for Deet Newman.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.